Campus Safety Log: Damage to property at Casa Latina

April 9

7:20 p.m. THEFT, Raub Hall — Campus Safety received a report of money stolen from a laundry bag.

April 8

11:15 p.m. ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Seymour Hall — Campus Safety found an underage student drinking while responding to a noise complaint.

3:56 a.m. CANNABIS VIOLATION, 542 S. West St. — Campus Safety responded to a report of cannabis smoking in a residential unit. No evidence was found upon arrival.

April 7

Unknown Time, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Casa Latina— Campus Safety received a report of damage done to a residential common area wall.

April 6

12:45 a.m. ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Sigma Chi — Campus Safety received a call concerning the well-being of an apparently intoxicated underage student. The student was transported for medical observation/evaluation.