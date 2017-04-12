Flunk Day anticipation is part of the fun

I’m writing from the point-of-view of a sophomore who has only experienced one Flunk Day so keep that in mind. My experience with Flunk Day last year was, to be quite honest, an anxious one. Spring Term sprung and suddenly Flunk Day hype was everywhere.

It was fun; it got me excited! Then, as April turned into early May and early May turned into mid-May, the excitement turned aggressive.

The idea that Flunk Day was later than usual was apparently too much to handle on campus and there was a very sudden transition from hyped-up-craziness to annoyed grumblings of “when the **** will Flunk Day happen?!” It was a shock for me because I came into Knox hearing fabled stories of Spring Term Flunk Day anticipation.

All I was experiencing was angry college kids shouting about how their annual day-of-fun was a few days too late for their convenience.

This is just a friendly reminder: Flunk Day will happen. It will come and it will be glorious and we will all bounce on inflatable pirate ships to our heart’s content but for now — we wait. That’s part of the fun!

Remember that Flunk Day (not to sound like the administration or anything) is a privilege and getting upset about it just ruins the fun. Embrace the Flunk, we’ll get the day off eventually.