Campus Safety Log: Damage to library windows, driving complaint

April 15

1:30 a.m. CANNABIS VIOLATION, 240 W. Tompkins — Campus Safety responded to a fire alarm caused by cannabis smoke.

April 14

Unknown Time, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Seymour Library — Campus Safety responded to a report of damaged windows.

April 11

11:20 p.m., PARKING COMPLAINT, Campus perimeter streets — GPD notified Campus Safety of a complaint of improper parking on streets around campus.

11:20 p.m., DRIVING COMPLAINT, Campus perimeter streets ­— GPD notified Campus Safety of a complaint of improper use of “utility vehicles” on streets around campus.