Campus Safety / News / April 19, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Damage to library windows, driving complaint

April 15

1:30 a.m. CANNABIS VIOLATION, 240 W. Tompkins — Campus Safety responded to a fire alarm caused by cannabis smoke.

 

April 14

Unknown Time, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Seymour Library — Campus Safety responded to a report of damaged windows.

 

April 11

11:20 p.m., PARKING COMPLAINT, Campus perimeter streets — GPD notified Campus Safety of a complaint of improper parking on streets around campus.

 

11:20 p.m., DRIVING COMPLAINT, Campus perimeter streets ­— GPD notified Campus Safety of a complaint of improper use of “utility vehicles” on streets around campus.

TKS Staff

Tags:  campus safety log cannabis violation crime log driving complaint parking complaint Seymour Library

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Knox plans Immersion Experiences
Next Post
Senate members debate for exec. positions




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *