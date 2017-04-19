Sports / The Prairie Fire / April 19, 2017

Player of the Week: Brendan Powers

Freshman Brendan Powers collected nine hits and a home run this week, earning this week’s TKS Player of the Week award.

The Knox Baseball team went 3-4 this week playing against some tough conference competition.

Freshman shortstop Brendan Powers has been a strong presence on the team all season, but really stepped up during this week’s games.

During the team’s seven games, Powers managed to get nine hits in 23 at-bats, drawing three walks and hitting a home run against Grinnell College in their final matchup of the week.

Since seizing the starting shortstop position at the beginning of the season, Powers has tightened his grip on the role, becoming a strong contributor on a team featuring mostly upperclassmen in the starting lineup.

With high hopes of reaching the Midwest Conference Championship tournament this season, the Knox Baseball team has started facing off against conference rivals in recent weeks.

Leaning on their strong pitching staff led by senior Alec Jordan and junior Tom Janczur, this team has also received substantial contributions from powerful position players.

Powers has joined senior Drake Sykes, junior Matt McCaffrey, sophomore Tristyn Ruiz and many others to form a promising lineup.

Jonathan Schrag, Sports Editor
Jonathan Schrag is a sophomore planning to double-major in political science and history. He has been writing since Fall Term of his freshman year and has contributed to both Sports and Discourse.

1 Comment

May 01, 2017

Reply


Woot woot!!! Yea buddy! That’s my cousin killing it at college?



