Student Senate Briefing: Senate bringing condoms to Flunk Day, adds Dining Services comment box

Student Senate opened its most recent meeting with a workshop over Robert’s Rules of Order, a widely used manual of parliamentary procedure, in order to facilitate a more efficient and organized style of discussion during meetings.

Presidential candidate and current Secretary junior Joel Vargeese and vice presidential candidate and current Treasurer sophomore Sam Cohen both mentioned wanting to improve education about Robert’s Rules during the Student Senate executive debates on Wednesday afternoon.

Requesting additional funds at the meeting — held Thursday, April 20 — were Harambee Club, Lo Nuestro and Film Club and Ultimate Frisbee. In order to purchase supplies for their cultural cooking event, Harambee requested $100. Lo Nuestro and Film Club requested $199.36 for transportation to the Chicago Latino Film Festival on April 29, an event they hope to attend annually.

Ultimate Frisbee returned with another request of $349.97 for transportation to the Men’s Regional Championship. According to frisbee member senior Sean Treacy, one of the vehicles they were planning on using for the trip broke down, leaving them without transportation for that weekend.

Over all, Senate approved of $649.33 in additional funds requests, leaving them with $6,022.34 for the remainder of the term.

In an effort to increase communication between Dining Services, Senate and the student body, Dining Services Chair sophomore Irene Stephenson announced Senate has placed its own comment box on the announcement boards outside the cafeteria.

Diversity Chair senior Courtney Kayiza also announced that club diversity training will be held on April 25 at 5:30 p.m. and April 26 at 5 p.m. in coordination with the Multicultural Student Advisory Council. Kayiza encouraged students and senators to attend the training with their respective clubs.

There will be a new item added to the Union Board tables of sunscreen and other items on Flunk Day this year: an order of 1,000 condoms. According to Chair of Health and Wellness junior Kelsie Pos, Senate was able to fund the condoms through the Special Meeting on the Use of Restricted Fund (SMURF) and students will be able to take one for free.

Voting for next year’s Student Senate president, vice president, secretary and treasurer will close this evening at 11:59 p.m. Students can vote here. Applications for chair positions will be accepted starting Monday and the debates for those positions will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Location of the debates has yet to be announced.