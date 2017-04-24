Sofia Tagkaloglou elected next Senate president

Junior Sofia Tagkaloglou will be the next Student Senate president, according to the executive election results that were emailed to campus this morning.

Sophomore Sam Cohen will serve as vice president, junior Kelsie Pos will be secretary and freshman Cayne Randle will be treasurer during the 2017 – 2018 academic year. According to the email, 405 students voted in this election.

Applications for students interested in running for a chair position also opened today. The chair positions sit on the executive board and include Health and Wellness Chair, Dining Services Chair, Diversity Chair, Sustainability Chair and Campus Life Chair. A debate for candidates running for these positions will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the Ferris Lounge. Campaigning also begins Wednesday.

