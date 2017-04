Campus Safety Log:

April 26

2:12 a.m., THEFT, Old Main — Campus Safety received a report of a wooden stool which had been taken from a restroom.

10:15 a.m. DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Old Main — Campus Safety received a report of a sign in a restroom which had been marked on.

April 25

1:45 a.m., MISCHEVIOUS CONDUCT, Near tennis courts — Campus Safety received information from GPD regarding subjects throwing toilet paper into trees on campus.

April 23

2:18 p.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Center for Intercultural Life ­— Campus Safety responded to a report of a broken window.

April 21

8:00 p.m., DRIVING COMPLAINT, South West and West South Streets ­­— Campus Safety responded to a complaint of a vehicle not properly yielding to pedestrian traffic.

April 20

9:37 p.m., THREATS, 240 W. Tompkins — Campus Safety responded to a report of threats received by telephone.

8:40 a.m., INFORMATION, Alumni Hall — Campus Safety and GPD responded to a vehicle located on campus which had previously been reported stolen.