Earth Day Festival Photo Gallery

Blaze makes an appearance at the Earth Day Festival on the Gizmo Patio on Saturday, April 22. (Julian Blye/TKS)
Students gather around a horse outside Post Lobby during the Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22. The horses were brought to campus by the Equestrian Club. (Julian Blye/TKS)
Sophomore Jaki Hermann makes art on a wooden block by burning the pattern in with a magnifying glass. (Julian Blye/TKS)
Students ride the horses brought to campus by Equestrian Club. (Julian Blye/TKS)
Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies Ben Farrer performs on the Gizmo Patio during the Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22. (Julian Blye/TKS)
Assistant Professor of Physics Nathalie Haurberg and Visiting Instructor Jonathan Anderson, members of Tooms, perform on the Gizmo Patio at the Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22. (Julian Blye/TKS)
Freshman Tricia Duke attends an arts table at the Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22. (Julian Blye/TKS)
A student burns a pattern into a block of wood with a magnifying glass at the Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22. (Julian Blye/TKS)
