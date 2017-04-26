Letter to the Editor: Longoria wrong choice for Knox

Dear Editor:

Eva Longoria is to my Alma Mater (Class of 1957) what hamburger is to filet mignonette.

Your Prairie Fire has burned out. The school that once hosted a great debate over slavery between Lincoln and Douglas now hosts a Desperate Housewife. Billed as a philanthropist, I wonder how much she is paying to purchase this gig.

Her bachelor of science degree from Texas A&M at Kingsville no doubt is worth more than a Knox degree.

Your press release says Knox is excited about this. How can a cadaver of a college be excited about anything?

Bill Shaffer

Editor-in-Chief

The Knox Student

1956-1957