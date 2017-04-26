Player of the Week

Senior outfielder Drake Sykes was named the Midwest Conference baseball Performer of the Week for his statistics through the team’s six games.

With 12 hits in 23 at-bats, Sykes managed to tally three home runs, four doubles, seven runs scored and nine runs batted in.

After being named the Midwest Conference South Player of the Year a season ago, Sykes has continued his dominant ways this season.

Sporting a .462 batting average with seven home runs and 37 runs batted in, Sykes has already surpassed his home run and RBI totals from last season.

With six more regular season games left, the Baseball team will look to improve their 11-14 record.

At 4-7 in MWC games, the team will have to perform well over the rest of their games in order to have a hope of qualifying for the Conference Championships tournament.

Senior catcher Kameron Wells, batting .347, and junior third baseman Matt McCaffrey, batting .324 with 13 RBI, have helped Sykes in carrying the Knox offense so far.

Senior pitcher Alec Jordan has continued to anchor the rotation with a 2.48 earned run average and 51 strikeouts, breaking the 200 career strikeout mark for the first time in Knox Baseball history.

The team will need these stars to continue performing at such a high level if they hope to get back into the conference race.