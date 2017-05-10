Campus Safety Log: Public indecency, motor vehicle accident

May 8

7:00 p.m., THEFT, Campbell Hall — Campus Safety received a report of property stolen from a common suite area.

May 7

2:30 p.m. TRESPASS, Knosher Bowl — Campus Safety observed two students in the Knosher Bowl without authorization.

May 6

11:45 a.m., MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT, Prairie St. near Blodgett Field — Campus Safety and GPD took a report of damage to a vehicle caused by a college owned Gator.

May 5

12:36 a.m., ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Conger Hall ­— Campus Safety, GPD, GFD and GHAS responded to an intoxicated student requiring medical attention. The student was transported by ambulance to St. Mary for treatment.

May 4

10:44 a.m., PUBLIC INDECENCY, Exterior of Alumni Hall ­­— Campus Safety observed a student urinating on the exterior of a campus building.

April 28 to May 1

Unknown time, THEFT, Post Hall — Campus Safety received a report of a backpack which had been stolen, then returned with property missing.