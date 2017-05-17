Campus Safety Log: Alcohol violations, overturned furniture

May 14

3:32 a.m., ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Campbell Hall — Campus Safety, GFD and GHAS responded to a student requiring medical assistance. The student was transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

1:00 a.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Peterson House ­— Campus Safety, GPD and GHAS responded to a student requiring assistance. The student was transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for treatment. Maintenance was contacted to service a broken window.

12:10 a.m., ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Near Merdian Tennis Courts — Campus Safety responded to a report of an intoxicated student engaging in disruptive behavior.

May 13

5:40 p.m., DISTURBANCE, Seymour Union­­— Campus Safety received a report from Campus Life regarding overturned furniture.