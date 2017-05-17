Knox dance program presents: Spring Dances

Senior Kelsey Doerflinger points to the crowd during the first dance after intermission. The Knox Dance Program Spring Dances debut Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. and run until Saturday, May 20. (Mitch Prentice/TKS)
Sophomore Teresa Ricks, seniors Kelsey Doerflinger, Kilee Vega and Claire Cody curve in unison during the opening dance of the night. (Mitch Prentice/TKS)
Seniors Tevin Liao and Blair embrace in the spotlight. (Mitch Prentice/TKS)
Sophomore Alec McGowan stretches out among his other dancers, all in twirling dresses. (Mitch Prentice/TKS)
Mitch Prentice is a senior at Knox majoring in creative writing and minoring in journalism. He volunteered for TKS his sophomore and junior year, this is his first year on staff and Mitch is aiming toward diversifying the section as a whole. He has interned alongside Greg Kot at the Chicago Tribune and runs his own website.
