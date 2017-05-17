Sports / The Prairie Fire / May 17, 2017

Player of the Week

Sophomore Val Varanese finished in the top five in both the 100m and 200m dashes at the MWC Championships this past weekend.

This past weekend, Knox College played host to the 2017 Midwest Conference Track and Field Championships, hosting the rest of the MWC teams in competition.

The Knox Women’s team finished eighth out of nine teams, while the Men’s team finished ninth out of nine teams.

Though Knox struggled on a team-wide level, there were many individual performers who claimed strong positions for their efforts.

Sophomore runner Val Varanese continued to establish herself as one of the premier athletes in the MWC, qualifying for the finals in both the 100m and 200m dashes.

In the 100m dash finals, Varanese finished third with a time of 12.38, while finishing fifth in the 200m dash finals with a time of 25.90.

Varanese also raced in the Women’s 4x100m relay with junior Naja Woods, sophomore Rose Unger and freshman Michaela Kowalewski. The relay team finished fourth with a time of :49.74.

Kowalewski also finished third in the finals of the Women’s 100m hurdles with a time of :15.42, closing out a strong freshman year.

On the Men’s side, sophomore Malik Hamilton finished second in the finals for the Men’s 100m dash with a time of :11.05.

Overall, the Knox Track and Field team will graduate many strong seniors, but with strong young players returning next year, the team could reach new heights next year.

 

Freshman Maddie Byrne launches herself over the bar during the pole vaulting event during the first day of competition at the Midwest Conference Track and Field Championships hosted by Knox. Byrne tied for eighth in the women’s pole vaulting by clearing the 2.65m mark. Byrne will look to build on her strong first season when she returns to competition next year. (Dan Perez/TKS)

Freshman Michaela Kowalewski jumps over a hurdle during Friday’s competition at the Midwest Conference Track and Field Championships. Kowalewski finished in third place in the 100m hurdles finals, finishing with a time of :15.42. Kowalewski also was part of the 4x100m relay along with junior Naja Woods and sophomores Rose Unger and Val Varanese. (Julian Blye/TKS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jonathan Schrag, Managing Editor
Jonathan Schrag is a sophomore planning to double-major in political science and history. He has been writing since Fall Term of his freshman year and has contributed to both Sports and Discourse.

1 Comment

May 18, 2017

Reply


Malik Hamilton is not a senior, he’s a sophomore. Track is losing a few senior athletes, couldn’t hurt to mention them. Editing is somewhat important and doesn’t seem to be done very much.



