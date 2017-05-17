Player of the Week

This past weekend, Knox College played host to the 2017 Midwest Conference Track and Field Championships, hosting the rest of the MWC teams in competition.

The Knox Women’s team finished eighth out of nine teams, while the Men’s team finished ninth out of nine teams.

Though Knox struggled on a team-wide level, there were many individual performers who claimed strong positions for their efforts.

Sophomore runner Val Varanese continued to establish herself as one of the premier athletes in the MWC, qualifying for the finals in both the 100m and 200m dashes.

In the 100m dash finals, Varanese finished third with a time of 12.38, while finishing fifth in the 200m dash finals with a time of 25.90.

Varanese also raced in the Women’s 4x100m relay with junior Naja Woods, sophomore Rose Unger and freshman Michaela Kowalewski. The relay team finished fourth with a time of :49.74.

Kowalewski also finished third in the finals of the Women’s 100m hurdles with a time of :15.42, closing out a strong freshman year.

On the Men’s side, sophomore Malik Hamilton finished second in the finals for the Men’s 100m dash with a time of :11.05.

Overall, the Knox Track and Field team will graduate many strong seniors, but with strong young players returning next year, the team could reach new heights next year.