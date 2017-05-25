Campus / News / May 25, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Trespassing, Battery

May 21

5:38 p.m., TRESSPASS, Fleming Fieldhouse, Near Quads — Campus Safety asked a group of nonstudents using college facilities to depart campus.

 

May 21

1:50 a.m., ALOCHOL VIOLATION, 240 W. Tompkins, S. Prairie St. — Campus Safety checked a student’s wellbeing at the request of a concerned student.

 

May 20

10:30 p.m., TRESSPASS, Basketball Court, Near Quads — Campus Safety asked a large group of non-students using college facilities to depart campus.

 

May 20

12:57 a.m., INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, 270 W. Tompkins — Campus Safety and GFD responded to a fire alarm caused by an activated pull station. No emergency was identified.

 

May 19

10:00 p.m., THREATS, Off campus, Quick Sam’s ­— Campus Safety and GPD received reports of threatening behavior toward a student by non-students.

 

May 18

10:30 p.m., BATTERY, Quads— Campus Safety received information regarding a report of a student striking another student.

TKS Staff

Tags:  alcohol violation battery Campus Safety campus safety log threats Trespassing

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Chef Crouch no longer employed by Knox




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *