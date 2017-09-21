Campus / News / September 21, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Trespass, attempted robbery

Sept. 20

9:37 a.m. TRESPASS, 100 W. First St. — Campus Safety and GPD responded to a report of a nonstudent on campus property.

 

Sept. 20

9:16 a.m. TRESPASS, Turner Track­— Campus Safety responded to a report of a nonstudent on campus property.

 

Sept. 16

12:15 a.m. CANNABIS VIOLATION, Drew Hall — Campus Safety found cannabis paraphernalia in a residence while responding to a fire alarm.

 

Sept. 12

12:39 a.m. TRESPASS, West of Tennis Courts — Campus Safety observed non-students on campus property during routine patrol. GPD responded, and they were advised to depart campus.

 

Sept. 10

11:30 p.m. TRESPASS, East of Po st Hall — Campus Safety observed non-students on campus property during routine patrol. GPD responded, and they were advised to depart campus.

 

Sept. 9

12:55 a.m. ATTEMPTED ROBBERY, South of Seymour Union — Campus Safety, GPD and GHAS responded to a report of an attempted robbery of a student.

TKS Staff

