Meeting the freshman class of 2021

Kristal Palacios
Chicago
Pre-Med, and Neuroscience
Palacios plans to join Casa Latina, M.E.Ch.A. and Improv Club.
Abdullah Ashra
Pakistan
Computer Science and Economics
Ashra is looking forward to learning programming and joining physics club.
Jocelyn Ruby
Seattle
Undecided
Ruby looks forward to Ultimate Frisbee, making friends and making her way as a journalist.
Dmitri Chambers
Vindhaven, Maine
Undecided
Chambers is looking forward to playing Ultimate Frisbee.
Kimberly Lopez
Houston, Texas
Health Studies and Business Management
Lopez hopes to make friends and find a Christian group or church.
Karina Khanna
India
Economics or Psychology
Khanna looks forward to trying new things and joining clubs.
Jonny Schneider
Woodell, Ill.
Psychology and Neuroscience
Schneider wants to get into psychiatry and attend medical school.
Erika Rangle
Chicago Heights, Ill.
Psychology
Rangel plans to join M.E.Ch.A., S.A.S.S. and is part of the Knox Jazz Ensemble.
Leave a Reply