Campus Safety Log: Mail theft and mischievous conduct

Oct. 7
Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, unknown time, MISCHIEVOUS CONDUCT, West of CFA — Campus Safety responded to a report of an overturned bicycle rack, bench and flower pots.
Unknown time, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Kappa Kappa Gamma— Campus Safety observed a damaged window while on routine patrol.
Oct. 6
Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, unknown time, SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, Mail Room— Campus Safety received a report of mail which appeared to have been tampered with.
Oct. 5
11:59 p.m. INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Sellew Hall — Campus Safety and GFD responded to a fire alarm caused by an activated pull station
Oct. 4
Oct. 1 to Oct. 4. THEFT, Mail Room — Campus Safety received a report of currency removed from a student’s mail.
