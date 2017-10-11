Campus Safety Log: Mail theft and mischievous conduct

Oct. 7

Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, unknown time, MISCHIEVOUS CONDUCT, West of CFA — Campus Safety responded to a report of an overturned bicycle rack, bench and flower pots.

Unknown time, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Kappa Kappa Gamma­— Campus Safety observed a damaged window while on routine patrol.

Oct. 6

Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, unknown time, SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, Mail Room— Campus Safety received a report of mail which appeared to have been tampered with.

Oct. 5

11:59 p.m. INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Sellew Hall — Campus Safety and GFD responded to a fire alarm caused by an activated pull station

Oct. 4

Oct. 1 to Oct. 4. THEFT, Mail Room — Campus Safety received a report of currency removed from a student’s mail.