Player of the Week

Sophomore Samantha Nichols has been a huge asset to the women’s golf team, being one out of two players on the team last season.

This season, Nichols remains a strong competitor in the Midwest Conference.

At the Midwest Conference Championships at the Aldeen Golf Club in Rockford, Ill. this past weekend, Nichols placed third overall after shooting a total of 257.

Last year, she became the first women’s golf medalist for Knox in over 10 years.

Hailing from Waimea, Hawaii, Nichols has been playing golf since she was just 7 years old.

This was a strong conclusion of the season for the team, as Nichols moved up one spot from her fourth place finish at last year’s MWC championships.

Still just a sophomore, Nichols has the potential to dominate the MWC for the foreseeable future, leading Knox’s women’s golf program back to the top of the conference.

Freshman teammate Shelby Keen placed 11th with a score of 266.

With the fall season having come to a close, the women’s golf team will resume competitive play in the spring. Until then, they will practice in the new indoor golf facility.