Campus Safety Log: Disorderly conduct, theft

Oct. 30

6:39 p.m., MISCHIEVIOUS CONDUCT, On St. near 270 W. Tompkins – Campus Safety and GPD responded to a report of paintball guns being fired in the area.

Between 5 p.m. Oct. 28 and 12:30 a.m. Oct. 30, THEFT, Longden Hall – Campus Safety received a report of money stolen from a student’s wallet.

Oct. 27

Unknown Time, THEFT, Mail Room — Campus Safety received a report of currency removed from a student’s mail.

Oct. 26

Unknown Time, THEFT, Mail Room — Campus Safety received a report of currency removed from a student’s mail.

Unknown Time, THEFT, Mail Room — Campus Safety received a report of currency removed from a student’s mail.

8:44 p.m., DISORDERLY CONDUCT, South and S. West St. — Campus Safety recieved a report of a student being struck by a paintball fired from a passing vehicle.

8:40 p.m., DISORDERLY CONDUCT, South and S. West St. — Campus Safety recieved a report of a student being struck by a paintball fired from a passing vehicle.

8:25 p.m., DISORDERLY CONDUCT, South and S. West St. — Campus Safety recieved a report of a student being struck by a paintball fired from a passing vehicle.