Student Senate Briefing: Senate fails to reach quorum

During its weekly meeting last Thursday, Student Senate did not have enough senators present to fill quorum. This prevented Senate from voting on measures to revise minutes, approve events or approve additional funds requests.

Due to Senate’s inability to approve and vote on additional funds requests, two requests made by Smash Club and Smash House were tabled for the next meeting. Smash Club and Smash House were in attendance at the Senate meeting and were requesting a total of $98 – $60 and $38 respectively – in order to purchase pizza for two events they were planning on hosting.

Smash Club was unable to receive the money they were requesting in time for their tournament on Saturday, Oct. 28 due to the inability of Senate to approve of additional funds requests. However, Smash House will have the opportunity to request additional funds at the next Senate meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2 for their training session on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Student Senate President senior Sofia Tagkaloglou announced a new addition to Senate’s weekly agenda: Public Comment. The Public Comment portion of Senate’s meeting is an opportunity for students to voice concerns or discuss issues on campus without having to wait through the entire Senate meeting. The portion is modeled after Galesburg City Council meetings.

Sustainability Chair sophomore Irene Stephenson announced that she is currently planning on collecting information about where all of the water fountains on campus are as well as mapping out the gaps in water fountains. This data will be used for when the college eventually moves towards reducing water bottle usage. Sustainability is currently working on a survey to gauge students’ feelings towards the usage of water bottles versus tap water.

Tagkaloglou updated Senate members on the ad hoc committee that was created to address students’ concerns regarding the KNect event in which FBI special agent Amy Beuschlein ‘89 gave a virtual talk. The plan to host a dialogue regarding issues with the FBI as an institution was taken to the curriculum committee, who approved to co-sponsor the event if Senate decides to go through with the plans.

At this time, Senate has not approved of hosting the event. In an earlier Senate briefing, it was reported that Senate would be hosting the event on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. This will be the time and date for the event only if Senate votes to hold the dialogue.