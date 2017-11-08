Student Senate Briefing: Smash House voices concerns regarding HRC

At Student Senate’s weekly meeting last Thursday Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Steve Hall discussed how Senate can collaborate in his area of the college and better serve the student body.

Hall presented on a range of information from the costs of keeping open 24-hour work spaces to the costs of the cable television packages and internet connectivity. According to him, the college pays approximately $15,800 per year to staff computer labs; $95,000 on cable television packages per year and $36,000 per year for internet connectivity.

Currently, Hall and Senate are collaborating on two surveys that will be presented to the student body regarding cable television and internet usage and what times students are present in Founders Computer lab. These surveys will be used to gauge how many students use cable television and whether or not the school should make Founders a 24-hour space again.

In the public comment portion of Student Senate, sophomore Noah Zand voiced his concerns about the Human Rights Center (HRC) moving into the building where Smash House is currently located. Sophomore Senator Flora Florova spoke as a member of the public to address issues regarding the play “The Good Person of Szechwan.”

Senate was able to address Zand’s concerns during the New Business section of Senate, in which several senators discussed what could be done to ease tension. Senator sophomore Eden Sarkisian pointed out that themed housing is a one-year contract, but also mentioned that the HRC has not been set to move into that building for next year yet.

The discussion regarding “The Good Person of Szechwan,” which was canceled last Thursday, was tabled for the next Student Senate meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Senate received several additional funds requests from Smash Club for $140; Live Lit Storytelling for $140; Model UN for $135.36; and Quiz Bowl for $200. All additional funds requests were approved for a total of $540.36.

The next Student Senate meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. in Wilson House.

Eden Sarkisian is the Discourse Editor for TKS.