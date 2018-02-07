Campus Safety Log: Alcohol and drug violations, motor vehicle accident

Feb. 5

11:45 a.m. MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT, 100 Block S. West St. – Campus Safety and GPD responded to an accident involving a college vehicle and a student vehicle.

3:44 a.m. INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Seymour Union – Campus Safety and GFD responded to a fire alarm caused by a pull station activation.

Feb. 4

2:20 a.m. ALCOHOL VIOLATION, 240 W. Tompkins – Campus Safety ended an unregistered party in a residence in response to a noise complaint.

2:40 a.m. ALCOHOL VIOLATION, 240 W. Tompkins – Campus Safety responded to loud noise and alcohol violations at a residence.

Between 11:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 12:02 a.m. Feb. 4 DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Hamblin Hall – Campus Safety observed damage to ceiling tiles in the hallway of a residence during routine patrol.

Feb. 2

Between 11:45 p.m. Feb. 1 and 3:40 p.m. Feb. 2 DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Seymour Union – Campus Safety received a report of damage to a hallway bulletin board display.

Feb. 1

Unknown period in Fall-Winter 2017-2018 DRUG VIOLATION, Townhouse B – Campus Safety received an anonymous report of drug sales taking place in a college residential unit.