Player of the Week

The indoor track and field team competed at the Jim Green Invitational meet in Jacksonville, Ill. this Saturday Feb. 3, accumulating 17 points on the women’s side for a 13th place finish in a highly contested day of events. Junior Valarie Varanese, running the 60 meter and 200 meter sprints, has been extremely dynamic in earning points for the Prairie Fire.

Finishing with a time of 8:17 seconds in the 60 meter, good for third place, Varanese earned six points in the team’s favor, while a fourth place finishing time of 27:46 seconds in the 200 landed five points, almost doubling her total at 11.

Varanese has remained competitive since the track and field team’s first meet, at University of Chicago. She was a key component in helping the Fire women earn fourth out of five teams.

Last season at the Midwest Conference outdoor track and field championships, Varanese placed third in the 100m with a time of 12.38 and placed fifth in the 200m with a time of 25.90.

Varanese began the season on a highly competitive foot and will seek to continue this success in the team’s next meet at conference foe Monmouth’s facility on Feb. 10.