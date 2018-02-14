Alexandre breaks all-time track record

Freshman Rebekah Alexandre of Miami, Fl., has been making huge strides for the Prairie Fire track and field team. At the past competition at Monmouth College, Alexandre placed third in the 200m with a time of :26.8 seconds, setting an all-time Knox College record.

Alexandre began running when she was 13, competing at a club level before her high school career at Miramar High, located in Miramar, Fl. She was on the track team and cross country as well in high school.

“I did AAU track in the summer and competed regularly in the school year,” Alexandre said.

Something that has been difficult for Alexandre is competing indoors, explaining that it’s hard to adjust from being primarily outdoors and moving inside for her first college-level season.

“We don’t have indoor in Miami,” Alexandre said.

Her senior year, she ran a :25.84 second 200 m and a :58.19 second 400 m, setting personal records.

This season, Alexandre has come in with fierce competition and an urge to win.

Alexandre helped the women to earn a fourth place finish out of five teams during the Fire’s first meet at University of Chicago on Jan. 13. She placed fifth in the women’s 200m dash with a time of :27.75 seconds.

At the Fire’s second meet at Monmouth College on Jan. 20, Alexandre earned a first place finish in the 400m with a time of 1:04. She then finished fifth in the 400m with a time of 1:03.92 at Illinois College on Feb. 3.

Showing steady improvement, Alexandre then set the all-time record for Knox in the 200m at Monmouth this past weekend.

The track and field team has been showing improvement since last years, with many more top finishes than ever before. Immense improvement was displayed at the meet against Monmouth. Junior Val Varanese placed third in the 60m dash with a time of :8.11 seconds and fourth in the 200m dash with a time of :27.12 seconds.

Freshman Hunter Lee, junior Malik Hamilton, freshman Arthur Santoro and junior Zachary Barnes placed first in the 4x400m with a time of 3:26.28 which just barely surpassed Monmouth by .02 seconds and gave the Fire the first place finish.

The Fire travels to Wartburg College in Waverly, Ia., on Feb. 17 to compete in their next meet.