Feb. 12

Unknown time between Feb. 9 and Feb. 12. THEFT, Old Main – Campus Safety took a report of a missing restroom sign.

Feb. 11

4:08 a.m. INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Sellew Hall – Campus Safety responded to a fire alarm caused by a pull station activation.

2:36 a.m. INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Post Hall – Campus Safety and GFD responded to a fire alarm caused by a pull station activation.