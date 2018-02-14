National / Sports / February 14, 2018

Following the Olympic Games on campus

The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics opened on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and is scheduled through Sunday, Feb. 25. The sports in the Winter Olympics include alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, luge, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, skeleton, ski jumping, snowboarding and speed skating.

The various sports have a complex schedule of when competitions are held and when medals are awarded. The first round of medals were awarded on Feb. 10 for several events. The schedule for the weekend is displayed above.

Ice hockey began this week and the women’s Korean ice hockey team is making history by playing together in the games for the first time. They scored a historical goal against Japan on Feb. 14, their first ever Olympic goal as a unified team. The men’s preliminaries opened Feb. 14, but the NHL announced that their players will not be participating in the Olympics this year because they don’t want to disrupt the players’ NHL regular season.

Figure skating has been extremely popular, as there are many athletes such as Evegneia Medvedeva, an 18-year-old from Russia, making big names for themselves in the 2018 games.

TKS asked Knox students if they have been following the Olympics and what their favorite parts have been thus far.

 

“I go skiing a lot so I’d say watching snow sports is probably my favorite but I really like the ice skating.” – Freshman Kyra Smith

 

“The only part I saw was Shaun White and saw how he was motivated to be better. I really liked his determination.” – Sophomore Ramiro Valdes

 

“I love figure skating. I watched the women’s short program and we watched Evgenia Medvedeva. She was beautiful. I am in love with her and want to be her. I want to have the same drive she has for figure skating.” – Senior Miranda Corbett

 

“I’ve only really seen the opening ceremony. I really liked it and how they had the kids going through the winter wonderland and the paper animals.” – Freshman Alan Gallo

 

“My favorite event is curling. I can’t wait for curling. It’s so much fun to watch, it’s a strategy game. It’s like chess on ice. ” – Junior Gavin Douglas

 

“It was my first time watching snowboarding and I really liked the 17-year-old boy who won the gold medal. It was amazing to see such a young person participate and win.” – Freshman Bhumika Gupta

Emily Mosher, Sports Editor

