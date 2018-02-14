Student Senate Briefing: Senate discusses tap water usage, collects info and complaints on Dining Services

Sustainability Chair and junior Irene Stephenson presented the data collected from surveying students about their water usage at Student Senate last Thursday. According to Stephenson, 10 percent of students consume bottled water only while the majority use tap.

The presentation of this data sparked a discussion on how Senate can encourage more students to use only tap water to cut down on water bottle usage. Senior Mark Voreis used an example from his freshman year when he only drank bottled water because the water fountains and sinks in Seymour Union seemed unsanitary. Voreis and other senators proposed looking into implementing new water fountains with water bottle fillers on every floor in the residence halls.

Senate’s Sustainability Committee will continue looking into how to cut down on students’ bottled water consumption.

Senate approved of $800 in additional funds requests to Unicef, who partnered with Resources to Resources for the upcoming Kreyol Roots concert this Saturday at Fat Fish Pub. According to junior Leela Yeleswarapu, the money will be used to help pay for the band’s performance.

Currently, Senate has a total of $13,151 in their budget for the remainder of the term.

Senator junior Eden Sarkisian announced that the Human Rights Center will no longer be moving forward with their plan to relocate or become a residential building after hearing several concerns from HRC clubs.

Dining Services Chair junior Leonard Monterey announced that they are moving forward with collecting interviews and complaints about Dining Services. Students who would like to discuss any issues they’ve had with Dining Services or would like to make a complaint are encouraged to contact Monterey by Feb. 23.

The next Student Senate meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Wilson House on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Eden Sarkisian is the discourse editor for TKS.