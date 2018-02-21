TKS receives well-deserved recognition

As many of you may have heard, TKS came back this past weekend from the Illinois Collegiate Press Association annual conference with multiple first place awards, even more second and third place awards and first place general excellence for the second year in a row. Collegiate news sources from all over Illinois came together to compete for various awards and I think it’s fair to say that TKS dominated. I’m writing this column to congratulate and recognize both the current staff of TKS and last year’s staff for the immense dedication and talent that they bring to TKS each and every week. The drive and commitment of our editors, staff writers, photographers, copy editors and volunteer writers is present in every issue of TKS that we put out, but I’m so glad that our hard work was given the validation of such accomplished professionals.

Knox is extremely lucky to have such a well-respected paper, capable staff year after year and esteemed advisor so I say — take advantage of that! Use us as a news source, come to us with stories or ideas, spill coffee on the paper as you read it in the Gizmo!

Thank you to everyone who has been so congratulatory after our success at ICPA and to all who have been supportive of our presence in the Knox community for so long. We wouldn’t be able to put out such a successful publication without such an intelligent and conscious readership. I’m looking forward to the work that we have left to do this year and the success that will hopefully come from it.

A big congratulations and thank you again to all who make TKS what it is — happy reading!