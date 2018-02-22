Player of the Week

Sophomore Kyra Huffman has been an integral part of the Knox women’s basketball team. With her average of 9.9 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting and 8.3 rebounds, Huffman has worked hard for her team.

It’s no wonder Huffman has played 21 of the Prairie Fire’s 24 games, with 27.8 minutes per game on average.

Her most impressive game was earlier this season in the Fire’s game against MacMurray College on Nov. 25. Huffman scored 18 points for the Fire and shot 75 percent from the field.

At their game against Grinnell College on Feb. 13, Huffman shot an impressive 66.7 percent and scored 9 points.

In the 2016-17 season, Huffman still got substantial play time but only played 490 minutes in just 17 games due to a knee injury. Her shooting percentage has stayed consistent since last season, when she shot a 58.1 percent average. Huffman has increased her overall points scored from 194 last season to 207 this season with games still left to play.

Huffman’s shooting percentages are very impressive but her defense also shines through during games. With an average of 1.3 steals per game and 1 block per game and 1.6 assists per game, Huffman has shown she is a well-rounded player in all aspects.

The Fire travel to Ripon College to compete in the Midwest Conference Championships on Friday, Feb. 23 and look to move on into competition on Saturday.