Campus safety log: Intentional fire alarm, damage to property

Feb. 25

3:36 p.m. TRESSPASS, Knosher Art – Campus Safety responded to students who had gained unauthorized access to a college facility.

Sometime between Feb. 23 and Feb. 25, THEFT, Outside Seymour Union – Campus Safety received a report of a stolen bicycle.

1:10 a.m. ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Williston Hall – Campus Safety responded to a concern for the well-being of a student.

1:05 a.m. INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Williston Hall – Campus Safety and GFD responded to a fire alarm caused by a pull station activation.

Feb. 24

2:11 a.m. INTENTIONAL FIRE ALAM, Seymour Hall – Campus Safety responded to a fire alarm caused by a pull station activation.

1:10 a.m. INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Seymour Union – Campus Safety and GFD responded to a fire alarm caused by a pull station activation.

Feb. 23

6:17 a.m. ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Post Hall– Campus Safety responded to a concern for the well-being of a student.

Feb. 22

Sometime during Winter Term, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Near Williston Hall – Campus Safety received a report of eggs damaging a vehicle sometime during Winter Term.