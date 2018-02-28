Student Senate Briefing: Terp gets money for mirrors, themed houses approved

In their last meeting, Student Senate gave Terp $3,325 for new mirrors and approved five of the six themed houses that the Student Life Committee (SLC) asked them to approve.

Senior Elise Goitia represented Terp during finance requests. She said that Terp has lacked mirrors since they were forced to move from the Auxiliary Gym and that they wanted to make the space accessible to others so that the mirrors would benefit other clubs as well.

Senate also approved $122 for Tea Club to purchase tea preparation equipment, including a larger water kettle and tea infusers.

Out of the eight themed housing applications for next year, SLC approved of six houses and rejected applications for Disney Channel Original Movie House and Hogwarts House. Senate agreed with both denials.

Campus Life Chair and junior Zane Huffman asked Senate to approve six houses: M.E.Ch.A. House, Smash House, The Burrow, Film House, Cinematography House and Shanti House. M.E.Ch.A. and Smash Houses are slated to remain in their current locations and are both cited as having strong presences on campus during the past year.

The Burrow is a Harry Potter themed house and was chosen over the Hogwarts House. It was better organized and had a clearer sense of the events it wanted to hold and how these events would fit into the various Harry Potter-themed events on campus already.

Senate voted on Film House and Cinematography House together after hearing descriptions of both of them despite concerns that the houses would be too similar. Huffman explained that Film House will focus more on watching and enjoying films while Cinematography House will focus on producing short films.

Senate decided to have Shanti House come in to explain more about their house at the next meeting. The house wants to be a place for quiet meditation and peacefulness for students.

Senators expressed worries about the name of the house and cultural appropriation, the purpose of the house, the need for the house in relation to existing spiritual spaces on campus, religious exclusivity and how a suite in the Four-Name Quads could be a 24/7 open space.

During their committee reports, Senate also approved the Sustainability Office budget presented by Director of Campus Sustainability Debbie Steinberg the week before. The Diversity Committee gave an update on planning for the Day of Dialogue in Fall Term as they had been discussing what to do about the mandatory events on Fall Institute Day.

Diversity Committee also asked senators to remind people to take the campus climate survey, as only 10 percent of the student body has done so already. A motion to include a reminder to complete the survey in the weekly Thursday emails was passed.

In his report, Vice President and junior Sam Cohen announced that Student Senate chairpeople election ballots would open Feb. 27. The debates will be held March 1 at 4 p.m. and voting will end on March 4.

The next Student Senate meeting will happen on March 1 at 7 p.m. in the Wilson House.