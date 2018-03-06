Player of the Week

After his exceptional performance at the Pointer Qualifier on Saturday March 3, it is no secret that freshman Arthur Santoro is a key runner for the Prairie Fire track and field team. On Saturday, he followed the recent record-breaking pattern for the track team by running an 800m time of 1:57.91, setting a new Knox record while finishing fifth. This beat his previous record in the 800m at the Midwest Conference Championships, when he finished in a time of 1:58.24.

When the Fire competed at Monmouth on Feb. 10, Santoro helped secure another school record. With the help of freshman Hunter Lee, junior Malik Hamilton and junior Zachary Barnes, they earned first in the 4×400 with a time of 3:26.28. A week after the competition at Monmouth, the Fire traveled to Wartburg College on Feb. 17. This time, the 4×400 relay team ran a time of 3:25.99 with Santoro, Lee, Hamilton and senior Donnye Sommerville instead of Barnes.

The Fire are now preparing for their outdoor season. They return to regular competition on March 24 when they will travel to Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. Santoro and the rest of the track and field team hope to continue their record-breaking running as they move into the outdoor competition season.