Sports Briefs

Briefs for 3-8-18

Women’s tennis – The Prairie Fire competed against Loras College on Sunday, March 4. Overall, the women fell 0-9 at home. Senior Miranda Corbett won her first set 6-2 but lost the second set and a tiebreaker 4-6 and 6-10. Freshman Bhumika Gupta teamed up with Corbett for a doubles match, which they lost 4-8. Senior Anna McDermott and junior Maddie Schacht then lost 6-8 in a very close doubles match. The Fire will compete again on March 24 when they host North Park University.

Baseball – The Prairie Fire competed against Beloit College on Sunday, March 4 and won 13-10 after 12 innings. The Fire and Buccaneers were tied in the ninth, 10th and 11th innings 10-10 before senior Auggie Ward hit a three-run walk-off home run in the 12th inning. Senior Matt McCaffrey led Knox with four hits and six at bats, including an RBI double in the third inning. The Fire will head to Florida for their next six games over spring break until they return and face Eureka College on March 25.

Softball – The Prairie Fire competed in a double header against St. Olaf College and the University of Dubuque on Sunday, March 4. The women fell 10-2 to St. Olaf and 7-4 to Dubuque. Senior Kristen Koviekis racked up two hits and one run and an RBI. The women will travel to Florida for their next eight games to compete in the Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic over spring break. They will return to regular season after spring break on March 25 to play Eureka College.

Track and field – The track and field teams competed at the Pointer National Qualifier on Saturday, March 3 in an attempt to be entered into the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 9-10. The men’s 4×400 team Ñ made up of senior Donnye Sommerville, junior Malik Hamilton, freshman Hunter Lee and freshman Arthur Santoro Ñ set a Knox record with a time of 3:24.86. Hamilton did not make it to the finals, despite his 60m dash of 7.13 seconds. His season best is 7.01.

Men’s golf – The preseason coaches’ poll for the Midwest Conference was released on Feb. 26. Lake Forest College was ranked first in the conference, followed by St. Norbert College. Monmouth College and the Prairie Fire followed in third and fourth. Junior Duncan Wheeler was the highest finisher at last spring’s championships and the Fire also have seven freshmen on the roster. The Fire’s next official competition is set for March 23 against Illinois College.