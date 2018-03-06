Swimming makes a splash at MWC

The Prairie Fire swimming and diving teams competed at the Midwest Conference Championships on Feb. 16-18 which were held at Grinnell College.

On day one, the women earned 46 points and moved to seventh place out of eight teams. The men also scored 46 points and sat at eighth out of eight teams.

The women placed seventh in the 400m medley relay with a team of sophomore Zuri Peterson, freshman Anna Neubauer, sophomore Sylvie Bowen-Bailey and junior Sosy Fleming. They finished the medley relay in a time of 4:40.09, putting 24 points on the board for the women. The women’s 200m freestyle relay teamÑcomposed of Fleming, Bowen-Bailey, Neubauer and senior Allie BirdÑthen finished eighth with a time of 1:53.34.

The men had an eventful first day as well. They finished seventh in the 200 freestyle relay with a team of senior Harry Carpenter, senior Chris Colburn, junior Joseph Hilger and freshman Sam Lisec. Their time was 1:40.13. The men competed in the 400m medley relay as well and completed it in a time of 4:09.67. The team of Carpenter, senior Andrew Jacobs, Colburn and Lisec racked up 22 points with their performance.

On day two, the teams stayed in seventh and eighth, the women with 116 points and the men with 98. Sophomore Meredith Beck set a new Knox record after her performance in the 1 meter diving with a score of 346.55, placing fourth. The women’s 200m medley relay team, made up of Bird, Peterson, Bowen-Bailey and junior Deanna Stout placed eighth with a time of 2:10.28. The women’s 800 freestyle relay team Ñ composed of Fleming, Bowen-Bailey, junior Halle Gerash and Neubauer Ñ placed seventh with a time of 9:15.85.

Day two for the men went similarly. The men’s 200m relay team of senior Mizuki Kaneta, freshman Bill Tate, Colburn and Hilger, placed eighth with a time of 1:54.05. The men’s 800 freestyle relay team Ñ Carpenter, Lisec, senior Errol Kaylor and Jacobs Ñ placed eighth as well with a time of 8:44.79.

The final day of competition ended with both teams placing eighth, the women with 150 total points and the men with 134. The final day of competition consisted of the 400m freestyle relay. The men’s team of Carpenter, Lisec, Hilger and Jacobs placed eighth in the 400m freestyle relay with a time of 3:47.59. The women’s team of Fleming, Peterson, Gerash and Neubauer earned seventh, with a time of 4:12.20.

This completes the swimming and diving season for the men’s and women’s teams. They will resume competition and practice next fall.