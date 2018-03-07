Campus / News / March 7, 2018

Campus Safety Log: Thefts and intentional fire alarms

March 4

1:59 a.m., INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Tau Kappa Epsilon – Campus Safety responded to a fire alarm caused by a pull station activation.

 

1:22 a.m., INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Seymour Hall – Campus Safety responded to a fire alarm caused by a pull station activation.

 

March 2

Between 8 and 9 p.m., THEFT, Memorial Gym 2nd Floor – Campus Safety received a report of an athletics display which had been stolen.

 

Feb. 28

4:12 p.m. THEFT, 284 W. Tompkins – Campus Safety and GPD received a report of a stolen bicycle.

 

Unknown times during February, STALKING, various places on campus – Campus Safety received information about a report of stalking involving two students.

