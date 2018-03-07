Student Senate Briefing: Senate demands changes to Dining Services

Dining Services Chair Leonard Monterey announced that Senate made a list of demands for changes to be made in Dining Services within the first week of Spring Term at last week’s Student Senate meeting.

The demands were made during a meeting with Keith Archer and Vice President for Student Development Anne Ehrlich about changes to Dining Services. According to Monterey, 18 pages of 11 interviews with students, student workers and caf workers were presented with complaints about Dining Services. According to Monterey, if there aren’t changes made then Senate will take action by asking General Manager of Dining Services Diane Welker to step down.

Freshman Robert Draper and sophomore Natalie Delph attended last week’s Student Senate meeting to protest the possibility of the Office of Sustainability moving into the Human Rights Center. Draper and Delph were sent as representatives for Students Against Sexism in Society (SASS) and Common Ground.

Both Draper and Delph brought up concerns regarding the ability of the HRC to accomodate for the sustainability office due to limited space. They also mentioned that it could put the confidentiality of students who regularly attend the HRC at risk.

According to Ehrlich, the sustainability office will not move into the HRC without the permission of the clubs who are currently using the space. Further discussion between senator Eden Sarkisian and the clubs were held after the meeting.

An additional funds request was made by the Equestrian Club for $900. Senate did not vote to approve the request because Equestrian Club did not send a representative to the meeting to discuss what they would be using the money for.

Freshmen Allie Glinski and Cathy Satyal attended the meeting to discuss issues with their theme house proposal: Shanti House. According to Glinski, the house will be used as a space to spread cultural and spiritual diversity. Senators had questions about the purpose of the house and the events they would potentially host. Glinki said they had a few ideas for events, including henna tattoos and making mandalas.

Shanti House was approved after the discussion between senators and the house members.

According to Health and Wellness Chair Carolyn Ginder, a survey for people going into the health center will be implemented soon. The surveys will be used to collect data on student’s experiences with the health practitioners and will include a scale to rate experiences from one to ten.

Senator Sarkisian brought up issues with the composting machine and why Senate was not doing anything to fix the issue. Student Senate President Sofia Tagkalaglou said that the original plan was to fix the machine, but it became a bigger issue because the old composting machine had been ‘patched up’ over time until it was no longer fixable. She also mentioned that students were not told about the composting machine breaking down because they did not want to break students’ composting habits.

Vice President Sam Cohen addressed issues in the previous executive board election that were brought forward. Senate will be making an ad-hoc committee to investigate the issues with the election of three senators who are not familiar with the issues and didn’t run for an executive position.

Senate and IT will be hosting an event to teach people how to print from devices such as phones and laptops on Thursday at 4 p.m. in SMC E117. Pizza from Pizza Hut will be provided as well as vegan options.

