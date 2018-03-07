Tips for when you are not feeling motivated

Once we hit this term’s fourth week of the term, I was ready for it to be over. Walking onto campus after the break, I was constantly told about the effect winter term has on a Knox student, but did not believe it would really affect me. Yet, with only one class that I truly enjoyed and two other classes that I am only taking because they are required for me to graduate, my motivation was declining quickly.
As we work through week ten, I realize that my motivation never refilled. This term has been tough. You would think that since I am paying for my education, it would be easier to stay motivated and excited about learning, but when the tests, homework and projects are nonstop, it is hard to grasp the education being thrown at me.
There were so many times during this term when I did not want to do anything at all. Work started to pile up behind me every night. I wasn’t able to give my full capability to the work I was accomplishing because of the anxiety that filled my mind. I approached the mountain of assignments and only saw the benefit in completing them, not understanding them.
If you are like me, it is hard to get out of this perception of education. I wait until the end of something to start fresh (like a new term or a new year). Yet, in college, it isn’t beneficial to wait. We have to do. So here are some ideas to help get out of that funk.
Winter Term is ending and Spring Term is about to begin after a well deserved break. Let the beginning of a new term be the beginning of a more motivated term. Motivation is a mindset and we all could use a reminder of how to reach that mindset in a healthy manner.
Leave a Reply