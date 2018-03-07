V.P. Keith Archer plans to leave Knox

President Teresa Amott announced via email Wednesday that V.P. for Finance and Administrative Services Keith Archer will be moving to Grinnell College at the end of this school year.

The email stated that Archer’s planned last day at Knox will be June 30 and that he will become V.P. for Finance and Treasurer at Grinnell.

Amott noted Archer’s work in reorganizing many of campus’ services, including dining services and the bookstore, as well as his changes to organization for financial reporting to the Board of Trustees. She also commended Archer for his work towards improving the physical campus, including overseeing the construction of Whitcomb Art Center and budgeting for capital improvements each year.

Amott also said that on a personal level she was sorry to see Archer leave, but hoped the best for him at his new institution.

The goal is to have a replacement by the start of the next fiscal year.