Campus Safety Log: Extortion, Theft and Battery

April 1

9:40 p.m., INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Seymour Library – Campus Safety and GFD responded to a fire alarm caused by a pull station activation.

March 30

Between March 25 and March 30, THEFT, Conger Hall – Campus Safety received a report of a theft of cash and other items of property taken from a room.

March 26

8:30 p.m., CANNABIS VIOLATION, Peterson House – Campus Safety responded to a fire alarm caused by cannabis smoke.

March 23

1:17 a.m., BATTERY, Outside Sellew Hall– Campus Safety, GPD and GHAS responded to a report of an intoxicated, combative student.

March 19

Between March 16 and March 19, THEFT, Alumni Hall – Campus Safety received a report of a stolen table.

March 16

Between midnight and 9:37 a.m., ATTEMPTED EXTORTION, Raub Hall – Campus Safety received a report of attempted extortion involving a student and a non-student.

March 14

Between March 1 and March 14, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, CFA – Campus Safety received a report of graffiti inside of an academic building.