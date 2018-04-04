Knox College Town Hall Briefing: Business major announced

During Knox College’s annual town hall meeting, the college’s senior staff announced new plans for curriculum as well as additional majors.

According to Dean of the College Michael Schneider students will have the opportunity to declare a Business major hopefully by Fall Term.

Other issues addressed during the panel included the need for the college to diversify faculty to better represent the overall makeup of the students. According to President Teresa Amott, the college hired its first African American Dean of the College Kai Campbell as well as the college’s first female Athletic Director, Daniella Irle.

However, Amott believes this is an area the college can continue to improve over the next few years. She named several challenges the college faces during the hiring process, including competing with top-level research facilities and the location of Galesburg.

Vice President of Enrollment and Dean of Admissions Paul Steenis said that, despite increasing issues with the current political climate, the college admitted the largest number of international students this year.

According to Vice President for Advancement Beverly Holmes, the college will be completing several rennovations starting this summer and Fall Term. These renovations will include the soccer field, Beta Theta Pi house, the Second Baptist Church and SMC.

Amott also took the time to comment on and praise high schoolers who are speaking out about gun reform.

Sam Jacobson contributed to reporting.

An earlier version of this article identified Kai Campbell as the college’s new Chief Advancement Officer. He is the Dean of the College. We apologize for this mistake.