Student Senate Briefing: Senate approves three additional funds requests

Student Senate approved a total of $319.54 in additional funds requests during its weekly meeting last Thursday. The additional funds were requested by Engineering Club, $197.54; Tea Club, $80; and Cricket Club, $40. Equestrian Club was also present for the meeting and requested $490 to pay for a van for transportation to and from practice, but was not approved.

Senate Treasurer Cayne Randle said that Senate’s budget for this term is around $19,000, but mentioned that several large additional funds requests will be submitted in the next few weeks.

According to Engineering Club member sophomore Nrepesh Joshi, $66.16 of their funds request will be used to purchase food for a showcase later this term. The showcase will be an opportunity for Engineering Club, Chemistry Club and any other students interested to present the projects they have been working on this year. The rest of the funds request will be used to purchase microcontrollers.

Tea Club will be using their additional funds request to purchase individual tea bags and loose leaf tea. They hope to hold an event later this term where students can make their own unique blends of tea by combining different loose leaf teas. According to sophomore Momin Farooq, Cricket Club used their $40 in additional funds requests to purchase beverages and snacks for their match last weekend.

Dining Services Chair Leonard Monterey announced that Vice President for Finance and Administrative Services Keith Archer will be in touch with Student Senate as they move forward with their search for a new General Manager of Dining Services. Chair of Campus Life Zane Huffman announced that there will be new picnic tables placed around campus later this term.

The next Student Senate meeting will be this Thursday at 7 p.m.