Athletes support Take Back the Night march

Athletes from cross country and water polo pictured. Many different sports teams showed support for the march, standing with those affected by sexual assault. Student athletes sport both homemade signs and some made by SAAC. (Dan Perez / TKS)
Freshman Blake Godbold and Sean Pollock joined coach Kevin Walden and were two of four athletes to make it to the march from the men’s basketball team. (Dan Perez / TKS)
The women’s basketball team and athletes from the track and field team were also present, again standing with those affected by sexual assault. (Katy Coseglia / TKS)
Track and field and cross country had an astounding number of athletes come to support the march. It was estimated that over 100 students came out to the march overall. (Katy Coseglia / TKS)
