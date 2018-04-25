Campus Safety Log: Attempted burglary and intimidation

April 19

April 15 between 4 p.m. and midnight, ATTEMPTED BURGLARY, Auxiliary Gym – Campus Safety received a report of an individual observed attempting to gain entry into a college building through a window.

8:02 a.m., ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Campbell Hall – Campus Safety found alcohol in the possession of underage students while on a well-being check.

April 18

Between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., INTIMIDATION, Old Main – Campus Safety received a report of a bias incident which took place in a college building.

3:03 p.m., SMOKING VIOLATION, 251 S. West Street, Townhouse B – Campus Safety responded to a complaint of smoking in a residence.