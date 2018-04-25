Equestrian team has first spring competition

The equestrian team, standing after their show at The Heart of Illinois Arena in Peoria, Ill. on April 22. From left to right, Tali Bossingham, Mikaela Bonnici, Lilia Sladcik, Hannah Hyzy, AnaLucia Pineda, Hannah Arbeiter, Cyan Oelklaus, Emily Mosher, Kyra Smith and Tate Shumaker. (Emily Mosher / TKS)
Sophomore captain Tali Bossingham waits to go in the ring on Turbo, an off the track thoroughbred the team has been tasked with rehabilitating. (Emily Mosher / TKS)
Sophomore Hannah Arbeiter rides Boot in the general walk/trot/canter class. Later in the competition, Arbeiter earned a third place finish in trot barrels on Missy, another horse used by the team. (Emily Mosher / TKS)
Freshman Kyra Smith gets ready to go into the ring before her event. (Emily Mosher / TKS)
Note: Emily Mosher is sports editor for TKS.
