Player of the Week

Junior Billy Ballantine has been a dynamic athlete for the Prairie Fire baseball team. With a batting average of .462, Ballantine has been a top contributor as the Fire have put together a 9-17 record. With seven runs and 13 at-bats, he has one of the best hitting percentages on the team. Batting .750 against Robert-Morris Peoria was his highest batting average and brought his overall stats up substantially.

His fielding stats are also impressive. With an overall fielding percentage of .964, Ballantine has been strong in the field. Ballantine has 24 put-outs so far this season, another statistic that shows his contribution to the Fire. With having only played in nine of the Fire’s games so far, Ballantine has done his best to rack up his stats on the board. Ballantine’s on base percentage is .611.

Ballantine is the team leader in batting average for the men. Junior Dalton James follows closely with a .361.

With such a well-rounded player on the team, the Fire have been doing well. The men will travel to Grinnell College on April 28.