Sports Briefs

Track and field — The Fire competed at Monmouth College on April 24. The team managed 23 top-5 finishes. Freshman Hunter Lee took first in the men’s high jump, clearing 1.87m. Junior Mario Whitley placed second in the men’s javelin throw with a distance of 35.90m. Senior Frankie Larsen finished first in the women’s 3000m steeplechase with a time of 12 minutes and 20 seconds. The teams will travel to Illinois College on April 27 for their next meet.

Softball — The women played Iowa Wesleyan in a doubleheader on April 24. The Fire split, winning the first game 1-0 and losing the second 19-12. Freshman Casey Hipp scored one run for the team and had two RBI and five at-bats and senior Emily Stevenson scored two runs with four at-bats. Senior Valerie Froeming also helped the Fire with one run and four at-bats. The women will travel on April 26 to Lawrence University for another conference doubleheader.

Baseball — The men dropped both games in a doubleheader at the Midwest Conference Crossover tournament this past weekend. The Fire lost to St. Norbert 8-2 and lost to Ripon College 7-3. The men gave up five runs to St. Norbert in the first inning, causing them to fall behind and be unable to make up the deficit. Junior Dalton James led the Fire with three hits overall on the day. The Fire will travel to Grinnell College on April 28.

Men’s tennis — The Fire had their final regular season competition at Grinnell College on Sunday April 22. The men fell to the Pioneers 0-9 but junior Jeffrey Xue and freshman Brad Newland were close in a doubles match, with only a 6-8 loss. The men will travel to Madison, Wis. on April 27 and 28 for the Midwest Conference Championships and hope to improve their record.