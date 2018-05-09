Campus Safety Log: Disorderly conduct and damage to propery

May 6

3:55 a.m., INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Post Hall – Campus Safety and GFD responded to a fire alarm caused by an activated pull station.

Between 4:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Campus grounds near Casa Latina – Campus Safety located an overturned portable restroom while on routine patrol.

May 3

5 p.m., DISORDERLY CONDUCT, Campus grounds near Seymour Hall – Campus Safety received a report of verbal harassment of a student.

May 2

10:10 a.m., ALCOHOL VIOLATION, 284 W. Tompkins – Campus Safety, GFD and GHAS responded to a request for assistance with an intoxicated student.

3:28 p.m., SMOKING VIOLATION, 240 W. Tompkins – Campus Safety and GFD responded to a fire alarm caused by smoking in a residence.

April 30

After 4:30 p.m. on April 24, THEFT, Unknown Campus Location – Campus Safety received a report of stolen property.