Helping the men’s golf team to their highest Midwest Conference Tournament finish in the last decade is what makes freshman Tijn de Jong this issue’s TKS Player of the Week. de Jong’s three day total of 226 (78-74-74) at the event was good enough for him to finish tied for third place, just two strokes off the lead.

As a team, the Prairie Fire finished in second place at the event that was held at Aldeen Golf Club this past weekend in Rockford, IL. Their three day total of 920 (304-313-303) put them just two strokes back of conference champion Lake Forest, who finished with a score of 918. After two days, Knox found themselves down 15 strokes. de Jong then led the charge on the last day with his second straight 74. Though the Prairie Fire’s comeback fell just short, the team’s second place finish is their best since the 2008 team won the tournament.

Junior Duncan Wheeler (227 with 77-76-74 splits) and freshman Jason White (229 with 69-82-78 splits) joined de Jong as the three Knox men’s golfers to be awarded All-Conference status at the event.

This season, the North Brabant, Netherlands native has two top-five finishes and a top-ten finish. His two top-fives came at the Midwest Conference Tournament and the Aldeen Preview, where he shot a 79. His top-ten came at the Loras Fall Invite with a two day score of 155 (79-77). His scores combine for a season scoring average of 79.6, which puts him inside the top 15 of all golfers in the Midwest Conference.