Sports Briefs

Track and field — The Fire competed at Monmouth College on Saturday, May 5. There, they picked up 21 top-four performances. Freshman Arthur Santoro earned first in the men’s 400m with a time of 49.67 seconds. Senior Frankie Larsen placed first in the women’s 3000m steeplechase with a time of 12:39.56. This is the lead-up to the Midwest Conference Championships for the track and field team, which is going to be held at Monmouth College this Friday and Saturday, May 11 and 12.

Baseball — The Fire had their season finale doubleheader this past weekend. The men split in the games, losing the first 6-3 and winning the second 7-6. Junior Tristyn Ruiz had one hit and three runs in three at-bats. Sophomore Brady Sember contributed one run, one hit in four at-bats. Sophomore Brendan Powers had four at-bats, one run and three hits on the day. This concludes the 2018 season for the baseball team. Congratulations to the seniors Paul Sanders, Auggie Ward, Matt McCaffrey, Theo Mills, Zach Chainuck, Tom Janczur and Larry Murray.

Men’s golf — The men competed at the Midwest Conference Championships this past weekend. The Fire managed to get second place overall. The final day, May 5, the men surpassed Lake Forest College but came up two strokes short of winning the championship, which would have been their first win since 2008. They shot 303 on the day and a 920 overall. Freshmen Tijn de Jong and Jason White and junior Duncan Wheeler made the all-MWC team because they finished in the top ten. Head coach K.C. Harding was named the MWC Coach of the Year.

Softball — The women wrapped up their season at the end of April, but senior Emily Stevenson was named to the 2018 All-Midwest Conference Softball team on May 5. The senior third-baseman hit .317 on the year with eight doubles and 14 RBI. In conference, Stevenson hit .396, had a .467 on-base percentage, a .528 slugging percentage and seven doubles. This was the softball team’s best season since 2005 and Stevenson clearly helped the Fire achieve this. Their overall record was 10-26. Congratulations to the seniors, Kristen Koviekis, Valerie Froeming and Stevenson.